BlackRock Inc. Has $17.33 Million Stock Holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,168 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $17,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 163,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Grupo Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Banco Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.03. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $412.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.32%. Analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

