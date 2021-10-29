BlackRock Inc. Has $17.37 Million Stake in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.10% of Ocwen Financial worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OCN stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a current ratio of 15.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $285.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $265.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocwen Financial Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

