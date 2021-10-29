BlackRock Inc. Has $17.77 Million Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Azul worth $17,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,910 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZUL opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.54. Azul S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $29.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Bank of America cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.03.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

