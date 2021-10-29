BlackRock Inc. Has $18.12 Million Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of FinVolution Group worth $18,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FINV shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Citigroup cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Rowe began coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.87.

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

