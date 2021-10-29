BlackRock Inc. Has $18.76 Million Stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.81% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $18,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 61,354 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXDX opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

