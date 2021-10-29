BlackRock Inc. Has $18.97 Million Stock Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Canon worth $18,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Canon during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Canon during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Canon by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Canon by 234.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAJ opened at $22.42 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

