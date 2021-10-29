BlackRock Inc. Has $18.98 Million Stock Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,544,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.60% of Surface Oncology worth $18,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth about $1,205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 173.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SURF. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surface Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $338.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.66. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Surface Oncology Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF).

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.