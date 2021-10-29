BlackRock Inc. Has $19.48 Million Stock Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,831 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.23% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $19,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 81.8% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 7.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

GLRE stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.