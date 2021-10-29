BlackRock Inc. Has $19.60 Million Stock Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.03% of Lawson Products worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $62.10.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

