BlackRock Inc. Has $19.74 Million Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.33% of AbCellera Biologics worth $19,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABCL stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.38. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

