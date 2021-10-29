BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 8,368.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.54% of Vertex Energy worth $17,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probabilities Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,063,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,591,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of VTNR opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.93. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

