BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 38,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.95% of Earthstone Energy worth $16,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 47.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 127.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 161.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESTE opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $788.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.91. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Earthstone Energy Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

