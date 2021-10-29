BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.46% of InfuSystem worth $18,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 84,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 46,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 40,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $321.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.88. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

