BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,236,792 Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,710,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236,792 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.43% of NewAge worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBEV. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NewAge by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NewAge by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. NewAge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBEV shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

