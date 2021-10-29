BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,168,594 Shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.12% of CarLotz worth $19,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.19. CarLotz, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

