BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,765,012 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,653,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,765,012 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.14% of Drive Shack worth $18,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 111.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DS opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $236.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.46. Drive Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.88 million during the quarter.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.