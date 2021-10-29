BlackRock Inc. Purchases 602,245 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 1,797.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.02% of Inotiv worth $16,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Inotiv by 182.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at about $1,499,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 139.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter valued at about $463,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.97 and a beta of 2.09. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

