BlackRock Inc. Purchases 6,899 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $18,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $192.24 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $129.06 and a 52-week high of $194.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.88 and a 200-day moving average of $184.89.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

