BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,006 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.73% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $17,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $184,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $496,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 62.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 121.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $832.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $482,679.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155. 19.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.