BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,443 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.49% of Flexsteel Industries worth $17,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a market cap of $188.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.94. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,391 shares of company stock valued at $94,078. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

