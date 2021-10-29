BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.72% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $19,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264. Company insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $1.73 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $112.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

