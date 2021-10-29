BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.06% of CECO Environmental worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CECO Environmental by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 63.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 7,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

