BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.26% of South Plains Financial worth $17,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $475.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPFI. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

