BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,868,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.10% of MEI Pharma worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 18.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEIP shares. Truist lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

