BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,444 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.31% of Home Bancorp worth $17,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $42.10 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $364.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

