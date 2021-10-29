BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Aegon worth $19,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aegon by 12,828.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,035,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aegon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $855,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 280,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 53,591 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEG opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

