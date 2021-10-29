BlackRock Inc. Sells 159,003 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of BlackBerry worth $19,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $123,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $174,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $13,901,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 22.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In related news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 8,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $81,012.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $84,745.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,531 shares of company stock worth $2,290,238. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

NYSE:BB opened at $10.79 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.