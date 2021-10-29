BlackRock Inc. Sells 16,494 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,431 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $17,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,587,000 after buying an additional 48,364 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 457,710 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after purchasing an additional 228,980 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3,345.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

