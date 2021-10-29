BlackRock Inc. Sells 37,490 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,378,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.48% of Compugen worth $19,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Compugen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CGEN opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. Compugen Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.