BlackRock Inc. Sells 37,837 Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.76% of Misonix worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Misonix by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Misonix by 12.2% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Misonix during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Misonix by 3.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSON opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $462.06 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Misonix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.

MSON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Misonix Profile

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

