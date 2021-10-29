BlackRock Inc. Sells 40,459 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,459 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.42% of Park-Ohio worth $18,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

