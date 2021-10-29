BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,147 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.17% of Utah Medical Products worth $19,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 512.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $98.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.24. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.89 and a 1-year high of $106.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $88,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,837.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $87,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares in the company, valued at $953,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $176,470. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.