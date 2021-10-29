BlackRock Inc. Takes $17.20 Million Position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,101,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.83% of Biomea Fusion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMEA. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,469,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMEA opened at $10.75 on Friday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.90.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. bought 34,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $379,851.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $151,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,841.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 72,658 shares of company stock worth $847,712.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

