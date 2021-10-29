BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 424,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,239,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of EHang as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in EHang in the first quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of EHang during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EH opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EHang Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $129.80.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

