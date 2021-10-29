BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.42% of PCSB Financial worth $18,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mccrosson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCSB Financial stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

