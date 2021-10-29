BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,200 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.64% of Wave Life Sciences worth $18,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WVE. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $17,297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 193,572 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $4,764,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

WVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

WVE stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $227.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

