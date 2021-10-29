BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.44% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIY opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

