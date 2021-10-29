Blend Labs Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,398 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,531% compared to the average daily volume of 515 call options.

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of Blend Labs stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $14.50. 1,251,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,963. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

