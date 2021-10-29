BlitzPick Market Capitalization Tops $853,465.83 (XBP)

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last week, BlitzPick has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $853,465.83 and approximately $367.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000654 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00024121 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00016360 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick Coin Profile

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

