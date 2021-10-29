Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Reaches $4.58

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $173.92 million and $67,393.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00049865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00234456 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00098507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

