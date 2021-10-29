Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $111.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $114.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.16 EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 233,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

