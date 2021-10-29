BMO Capital Markets Increases ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target to C$48.50

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$48.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

OTCMKTS:ACLLF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. ATCO has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

