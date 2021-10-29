BMO Capital Markets Raises Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$9.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of Advantage Energy stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 169,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.25 and a beta of 2.05. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.