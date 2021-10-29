BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €62.00 ($72.94) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a €51.70 ($60.82) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.35 ($72.17).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €57.46 ($67.60) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €54.38 and a 200 day moving average of €53.79. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

