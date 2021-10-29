BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in October

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE DHF opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

