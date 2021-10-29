Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Boise Cascade has raised its dividend by 2,757.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Boise Cascade has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 456,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,516. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boise Cascade stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Boise Cascade worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.