Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.95 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.23.

Get Bombardier alerts:

BDRBF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.