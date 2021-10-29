Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCEI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of BCEI opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

