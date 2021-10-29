Boosted Finance Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $322,833.23 and $124,525.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.39 or 0.00008640 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00071178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00095552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,624.97 or 1.00314782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.67 or 0.07034724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00021742 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.