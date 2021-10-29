Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $102.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

